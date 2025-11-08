Left Menu

AFRI, Japanese universities to boost biodiversity and forestry efforts

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 08-11-2025 14:05 IST | Created: 08-11-2025 14:05 IST
The Arid Forest Research Institute (AFRI) in Jodhpur is collaborating with the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) in forestry and bio-diversity conversation, an official said.

This partnership focuses on a forestry and biodiversity project in Rajasthan, with plans to involve Japanese universities in research and technical support, particularly on issues like sand dune stabilization.

AFRI is part of the Indian Council of Forestry Research and Education under the Union Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change.

The institute submitted a proposal to the Union government in December last year to include the students of Japanese universities in the Rajasthan afforestation and biodiversity project.

Dr Tarun Kant, Link Officer of AFRI, told PTI that the proposal to include Japanese universities is awaiting Central clearance.

AFRI will contribute specific components, including sand dune stabilisation, forest area mapping, and other research-oriented activities, Kant said.

The institute is also developing a model for sand dune stabilisation across Rajasthan's desert regions, he said. AFRI has been working closely with the Rajasthan Forest Department on various projects, providing backend technical support and expertise, he added.

On the idea of "eradicating" deserts, Kant said such a notion contradicts environmental conservation principles, and asserted that deserts are an integral part of the ecosystem and must be preserved.

He said desert vegetation comprises climate-resilient tree species that may actually suffer when exposed to excessive rainfall.

The real challenge lies in reclaiming degraded desert lands, Kant said, adding that efforts should focus on preserving desert biodiversity by promoting the plantation of native species and restoring ecological balance in these arid landscapes.

