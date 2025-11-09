Left Menu

Shivraj Singh Chouhan to visit Odisha on Monday

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 09-11-2025 12:36 IST | Created: 09-11-2025 12:36 IST
Shivraj Singh Chouhan to visit Odisha on Monday
  • Country:
  • India

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will on Monday visit Odisha, where he is scheduled to participate in a slew of official functions, a statement said.

He will attend the inaugural session of a programme to mark the 'Mandia Dibasa' (Millet Day) at the Lok Seva Bhavan Convention Centre in the morning.

He will then visit the Sadar area of Cuttack, where he will interact with farmers, listen to their experiences, learn about the challenges they face, and gather their suggestions regarding agricultural policies, the statement said.

During this engagement, he will assess the on-ground status of various agricultural programmes being implemented by the Centre and review their impact at the grassroots level, it said.

In the afternoon, Chouhan will participate in a meeting at the ICAR-Central Rice Research Institute (CRRI) in Cuttack.

He will leave Bhubaneswar for Vijayawada in the evening.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NCLT approves merger scheme of Suzuki Motor Gujarat with Maruti Suzuki India

NCLT approves merger scheme of Suzuki Motor Gujarat with Maruti Suzuki India

 India
2
Central team to assess damage caused by cyclone Montha in six districts of Andhra

Central team to assess damage caused by cyclone Montha in six districts of A...

 India
3
UP: Maulana rapes girl of his madrassa in Sitapur, medical report refutes charges

UP: Maulana rapes girl of his madrassa in Sitapur, medical report refutes ch...

 India
4
NDA doesn't create rift among people on basis of religion, caste, creed: Rajnath Singh in Bihar's Aurangabad.

NDA doesn't create rift among people on basis of religion, caste, creed: Raj...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyber-resilient electric mobility: AI shields EV charging stations from cyber-attacks

AI can decode medical records with near-human accuracy

New AI model could save historic monuments before they crumble

How AI systems must prove trust, transparency and reliability before clinical use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025