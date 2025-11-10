Left Menu

Azharuddin Takes Helm in Telangana Amid Political Controversy

Telangana's Mohammed Azharuddin assumes office as Minister for Public Enterprises & Minority Welfare, vowing to address key issues swiftly. His appointment raises speculation of political motives ahead of Jubilee Hills by-election. Azharuddin pays tribute to renowned poet Ande Sri, who passed away at 64, lauding his contributions to Telangana.

Telangana Minister Mohammed Azharuddin (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
On Monday, Mohammed Azharuddin officially assumed his role as Telangana's Minister for Public Enterprises & Minority Welfare in Hyderabad. Azharuddin expressed his commitment to promptly tackle pressing issues affecting the populace and prioritize the welfare of minority communities.

In an interview with ANI, Azharuddin shared that he had already met with officials to identify urgent matters requiring attention. He emphasized his dedication to improving the lives of minorities across the state. "From tomorrow, we will start working. We will sit and determine what the major issues are," he stated, expressing his resolve to make a tangible difference.

However, the decision to appoint Azharuddin has sparked controversy, with Telangana BJP leaders alleging political motives aimed at influencing voters in the Jubilee Hills by-election, where he had previously contested as a Congress candidate. The election is scheduled for November 11, with results on November 14, following the death of MLA Maganti Gopinath.

Meanwhile, Azharuddin extended his condolences over the demise of poet and lyricist Ande Sri, calling it a significant loss for Telangana. He praised Ande Sri's involvement in the Telangana agitation and his impactful lyrics that voiced public struggles. Ande Sri, best known for his anthem "Jaya Jaya He Telangana," passed away at the age of 64.

(With inputs from agencies.)

