Gujarat Unveils Multilingual Census Website with Digital Innovations

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel launched a new user-friendly Census website in Gandhinagar, promoting digital inclusivity. The site supports multilingual access to the Census Directorate data. This initiative aligns with PM Modi’s development vision, enhancing digital Census processes, including a mobile app for self-enumeration in pilot districts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-11-2025 16:55 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 16:55 IST
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel at a meeting (Photo/Bhupendra Patel on X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Monday, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, alongside Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghvi, introduced a groundbreaking Census website in Gandhinagar. This new platform, crafted by the Census Directorate of Gujarat, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, and Daman and Diu, prioritizes user accessibility with cutting-edge features, a straightforward menu, and multilingual support.

Emphasizing the strategic vision set by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for balanced development through meticulous planning and welfare schemes, CM Patel remarked that the website's launch under the tagline 'Jan Kalyan through Census' is a significant step in this direction. The innovative platform aims to bolster capabilities in line with Modi's objectives.

The Chief Minister highlighted that the forthcoming National Census will pioneer digital methodologies by incorporating a mobile app that facilitates self-enumeration. Citizens can now efficiently and securely submit their information via an online portal, while pilot districts will be the first to engage with this novel process, gaining invaluable experience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

