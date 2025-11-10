Left Menu

Major Terror Module Busted: Haryana Police Seizes Explosive Cache in Joint Operation

Haryana Police, in collaboration with J&K Police, thwarted a potential threat by seizing 360 kg of explosives in Faridabad. The investigation led to the arrest of Dr. Muzammil and Aadil Rather. Authorities have recovered numerous weapons and materials, raising concerns about a major terrorist operation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-11-2025 17:27 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 17:27 IST
Major Terror Module Busted: Haryana Police Seizes Explosive Cache in Joint Operation
Haryana Director General of Police OP Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Haryana Director General of Police (DGP), OP Singh, lauded security forces for their prompt action in dismantling a significant threat. During a joint operation, 360 kg of explosive material was seized in Faridabad, marking a major breakthrough against organized terror activities in the region.

DGP Singh, while addressing the media, commended the efforts of all involved personnel, expressing confidence in having disrupted a critical module. Although details remain under wraps due to an ongoing investigation, the collaboration with various agencies is evident, noted Singh.

In a related development, two suspects, Dr. Muzammil and Aadil Rather, have been apprehended, with the former involved as a physician at Al-Falah University. The operation, which spanned fifteen days, also resulted in the confiscation of a significant arms cache, including pistols, live cartridges, and other contraband materials like ammonium nitrate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

