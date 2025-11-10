Major Terror Module Busted: Haryana Police Seizes Explosive Cache in Joint Operation

The Haryana Director General of Police (DGP), OP Singh, lauded security forces for their prompt action in dismantling a significant threat. During a joint operation, 360 kg of explosive material was seized in Faridabad, marking a major breakthrough against organized terror activities in the region.

DGP Singh, while addressing the media, commended the efforts of all involved personnel, expressing confidence in having disrupted a critical module. Although details remain under wraps due to an ongoing investigation, the collaboration with various agencies is evident, noted Singh.

In a related development, two suspects, Dr. Muzammil and Aadil Rather, have been apprehended, with the former involved as a physician at Al-Falah University. The operation, which spanned fifteen days, also resulted in the confiscation of a significant arms cache, including pistols, live cartridges, and other contraband materials like ammonium nitrate.

(With inputs from agencies.)