India Accelerates Theatre Commands for Future Warfare

In a significant move to bolster its defence capabilities, the Indian Ministry of Defence has accelerated the formation of new theatre commands. This decision follows Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address at the Combined Commanders' Conference held in Kolkata in September, aimed at enhancing future warfare readiness through integrated military operations.

Tasked with crafting the Theatre Command structures, the Department of Military Affairs (DMA), led by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, is spearheading efforts to unify India's three defence branches. The initiative will incorporate strategic insights gained from Operation Sindoor against Pakistan, according to defence sources.

Plans for the theatre commands include locations in Thiruvananthapuram, Jaipur, and Lucknow, each dedicated to addressing specific regional threats. As discussions conclude, a presentation to the Defence Minister and National Security Advisor is anticipated, marking a pivotal step in India's defence strategy evolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)