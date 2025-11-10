Explosion Near Red Fort Metro Sparks Panic and Casualties

An explosion near Gate No. 1 of the Red Fort Metro Station in Delhi resulted in multiple casualties, as reported by sources to ANI. The incident involved a car explosion that led to a fire, which subsequently damaged three to four vehicles, according to the Delhi Fire Department.

Emergency services, including seven firefighters, were dispatched to the scene to extinguish the flames. Meanwhile, a team from the Delhi Police's Special Cell arrived to assess the damage and gather evidence.

Authorities are currently investigating the incident's cause, and further details are awaited.

(With inputs from agencies.)