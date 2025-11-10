Left Menu

Explosion Near Red Fort Metro Sparks Panic and Casualties

A car explosion near the Red Fort Metro Station in Delhi resulted in multiple casualties and damaged vehicles. Emergency services, including firefighters and police, responded swiftly to contain the damage. Authorities are investigating the cause, with details yet to be released.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-11-2025 20:02 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 20:02 IST
Explosion Near Red Fort Metro Sparks Panic and Casualties
Visuals from the blast site (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An explosion near Gate No. 1 of the Red Fort Metro Station in Delhi resulted in multiple casualties, as reported by sources to ANI. The incident involved a car explosion that led to a fire, which subsequently damaged three to four vehicles, according to the Delhi Fire Department.

Emergency services, including seven firefighters, were dispatched to the scene to extinguish the flames. Meanwhile, a team from the Delhi Police's Special Cell arrived to assess the damage and gather evidence.

Authorities are currently investigating the incident's cause, and further details are awaited.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Massive Boost in Financial Inclusion as Millions Join Government Schemes

Massive Boost in Financial Inclusion as Millions Join Government Schemes

 India
2
Pfizer Triumphs in Bidding War for Metsera Amidst Weight-Loss Drug Market Shakeup

Pfizer Triumphs in Bidding War for Metsera Amidst Weight-Loss Drug Market Sh...

 Global
3
Tragedy Strikes: Red Fort Metro Blast Prompts High Alert in Uttarakhand

Tragedy Strikes: Red Fort Metro Blast Prompts High Alert in Uttarakhand

 India
4
India's Strategic Leap in AI and Data Centers

India's Strategic Leap in AI and Data Centers

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How businesses can future-proof AI transformation

Global supply chains far more fragile than expected

AI improves hospital performance but faces cost and trust barriers

E-commerce faces an AI shift: Smart summaries boost consumer trust and confidence in online shopping

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025