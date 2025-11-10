Deadly Car Blast Rocks Delhi: Eight Dead Near Red Fort Metro Station

In a tragic event that shocked the nation, a car blast near Delhi's Red Fort Metro Station on Monday claimed at least eight lives and left over two dozen people injured. Among the first to respond, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed her profound sorrow over the incident, offering condolences to the bereaved families and hoping for a swift recovery of the injured.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was quick to take stock of the situation, consulting with Home Minister Amit Shah to assess the aftermath of the explosion. Government sources confirmed Modi's engagement, as the investigation into the cause and impact of the blast is underway.

The devastating event left the public and officials in disbelief. Eyewitnesses recounted scenes of chaos and destruction, with body parts scattered on the road and cars severely damaged. Despite the rapid response by seven units dispatched to the scene, the blast underscores ongoing concerns about security in the national capital.

(With inputs from agencies.)