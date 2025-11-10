Left Menu

Chilly Marvel: Mount Abu Offers Breath of Fresh Air Amid Freezing Temperatures

Mount Abu in Rajasthan experiences a chilly wave with temperatures dropping to 4°C, attracting tourists seeking a serene environment. In contrast to foggy Delhi, Mount Abu offers clear skies and minimal pollution, making it a preferred winter destination. Simultaneously, Himachal Pradesh witnessed record October rainfall.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-11-2025 22:24 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 22:24 IST
Visualsf from the spot (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As winter approaches, Mount Abu, a hill station in Rajasthan, recorded a chilling 4°C, pulling tourists from various regions, including Delhi and Haryana, who were in search of picturesque yet cold climates.

Delhi resident Suhani Solanki highlighted Mount Abu's clearer and less polluted environment compared to the fog-laden capital, while Haryana's Rajesh Dalal emphasized the necessity of warm clothing as they venture to Gurusikhar, where temperatures hover around 7°C.

In contrast, Himachal Pradesh reported its wettest October in two decades with significant rainfall, albeit a dry spell prevailing most of the month according to the India Meteorological Department.

(With inputs from agencies.)

