Chilly Marvel: Mount Abu Offers Breath of Fresh Air Amid Freezing Temperatures

As winter approaches, Mount Abu, a hill station in Rajasthan, recorded a chilling 4°C, pulling tourists from various regions, including Delhi and Haryana, who were in search of picturesque yet cold climates.

Delhi resident Suhani Solanki highlighted Mount Abu's clearer and less polluted environment compared to the fog-laden capital, while Haryana's Rajesh Dalal emphasized the necessity of warm clothing as they venture to Gurusikhar, where temperatures hover around 7°C.

In contrast, Himachal Pradesh reported its wettest October in two decades with significant rainfall, albeit a dry spell prevailing most of the month according to the India Meteorological Department.

