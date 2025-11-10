Assam BJP Accuses Congress of Favoring East Bengal-Origin Muslims
The Assam BJP has accused Congress of prioritizing East Bengal-origin Muslims over indigenous Assamese people, alleging encroachment on lands and a demographic conspiracy. The party blames Congress for fostering illegal infiltration, resulting in a significant rise in the Muslim population that challenges Assam's cultural and political landscape.
The Assam State BJP leveled serious allegations against the Congress, claiming that it favors East Bengal-origin Muslims over Assam's indigenous communities.
According to the BJP, these Muslim groups have aggressively spread across the state, posing a threat to Assam's cultural and civilizational fabric.
The party's statement highlighted concerns over land encroachment and demographic changes attributed to policies under Congress leadership.
