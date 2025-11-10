Left Menu

Delhi's Air Quality Crisis: Political Blame Game Amid Rising Health Concerns

Amid worsening air quality in Delhi, political leaders exchange accusations, fueling public discontent over health risks. Protests at India Gate highlight demands for clearer policies, as allegations of data manipulation intensify scrutiny. With air quality at alarming levels, calls for serious preventive measures gain urgency.

Updated: 10-11-2025 23:26 IST
Visuals From Akshardham (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi's air quality has reached 'Very Poor' levels, fueling public health concerns and sparking a political blame game. As citizens protested at India Gate, demanding coherent policies to combat the crisis, police reportedly detained them, intensifying the debate over the capital's deteriorating air quality.

AAP President Saurabh Bharadwaj accused the Rekha Gupta-led Delhi government of manipulating air quality data amidst the rising pollution. He claimed government-intended actions were to obscure pollution figures, not to resolve the issue. He criticized the administration's methods, suggesting they distort the real impact of pollution on residents.

Jairam Ramesh, Congress General Secretary, condemned the government's treatment of protesters aiming to uphold constitutional duties to protect the environment. AAP Spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar added fuel to the controversy by accusing BJP of tampering with air quality readings, alleging corruption in handling pollution data.

Delhi residents voiced their frustration over continued environmental neglect and police interference. Meanwhile, Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa defended improvements, citing measures like deploying electric buses and anti-smog guns. However, he criticized AAP's past governance as contributory to current pollution levels.

Despite political discourse, Delhi's air quality remains precarious with AQI consistently high, placing public health at risk. Health expert Naresh Trehan called for urgent preventive actions over political squabbles to avert a potential public health disaster.

