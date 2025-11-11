Ethiopia Set to Host COP32 Climate Summit in 2027

Ethiopia is on track to be announced as the host of the COP32 climate summit in 2027, according to confirmation set for Tuesday. This announcement comes from André Corrêa do Lago, the president of this year's COP30 event, as discussions unfolded during the summit's first day in Brazil.

While Ethiopia's bid gains momentum, uncertainty looms over the host for next year's COP31. Australia and Turkey are competing for the 2026 event, with Australia partnering with the Pacific Islands, regions notably vulnerable to climate change impacts.

The decision for COP31 has been delayed, and if unresolved, the summit may default to Bonn, Germany. Recent agreements in Brazil indicate strong support for Ethiopia's hosting, spearheaded by a united front from the Bureau of African Countries.