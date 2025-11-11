Left Menu

Ethiopia Set to Host COP32 Climate Summit in 2027

Ethiopia is primed to host the COP32 climate summit in 2027, with official confirmation expected soon. The decision, supported by the Bureau of African Countries, follows a bid against Nigeria. Meanwhile, the host choice for next year's COP31 remains contentious, with Australia and Turkey in the running.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-11-2025 07:54 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 07:54 IST
Ethiopia Set to Host COP32 Climate Summit in 2027
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Ethiopia is on track to be announced as the host of the COP32 climate summit in 2027, according to confirmation set for Tuesday. This announcement comes from André Corrêa do Lago, the president of this year's COP30 event, as discussions unfolded during the summit's first day in Brazil.

While Ethiopia's bid gains momentum, uncertainty looms over the host for next year's COP31. Australia and Turkey are competing for the 2026 event, with Australia partnering with the Pacific Islands, regions notably vulnerable to climate change impacts.

The decision for COP31 has been delayed, and if unresolved, the summit may default to Bonn, Germany. Recent agreements in Brazil indicate strong support for Ethiopia's hosting, spearheaded by a united front from the Bureau of African Countries.

TRENDING

1
Historic Government Shutdown Nears End with Senate Deal

Historic Government Shutdown Nears End with Senate Deal

 United States
2
High Alert in Maharashtra: Tightened Security After Delhi Blast

High Alert in Maharashtra: Tightened Security After Delhi Blast

 India
3
High Alert in Delhi Amidst Deadly Red Fort Explosion

High Alert in Delhi Amidst Deadly Red Fort Explosion

 India
4
Australia's Rugby Woes: Skelton's Injury and O'Connor's Return

Australia's Rugby Woes: Skelton's Injury and O'Connor's Return

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How businesses can future-proof AI transformation

Global supply chains far more fragile than expected

AI improves hospital performance but faces cost and trust barriers

E-commerce faces an AI shift: Smart summaries boost consumer trust and confidence in online shopping

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025