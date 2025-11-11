Left Menu

Sembcorp Secures Major Renewable Energy Project in India

Sembcorp Green Infra has obtained a 150 MW power project from SJVN, integrating solar, wind, and battery systems. The project aligns with SJVN's renewable energy goals and is set for commercial operation within 24 months, boosting Sembcorp's renewable capacity in India to over 7.6 GW.

Updated: 11-11-2025 13:12 IST
Sembcorp Green Infra, a division of Singapore-based Sembcorp Industries, has been awarded a substantial 150-megawatt power project by state-owned SJVN.

This firm and dispatchable renewable energy (FDRE) project will incorporate advanced technology integrating solar, wind, and battery energy storage systems (BESS) to ensure consistent energy dispatch during peak demand times.

This build-own-operate initiative forms part of SJVN's 1,500 MW/6,000 MWh tender for assured peak power, which links interstate renewable energy projects with energy storage systems, as confirmed by Sembcorp in a Tuesday statement.

Under the project terms, Sembcorp is set to install roughly 750 MW, combining solar and BESS, to fulfill the contracted energy capacity.

The project's commercial operation is anticipated within 24 months of signing a 25-year power purchase agreement with SJVN, using a funding mix of internal resources and debt.

A Nithyanand, CEO of Sembcorp India's Renewables Business, stated, "This FDRE award is a significant milestone in our mission to deliver reliable, clean energy solutions in India. With an expansive development pipeline encompassing over 4 GW in solar and wind capacity, and more than 1.4 GWh of BESS, Sembcorp is well-positioned to meet India's expanding demand for flexible, round-the-clock renewable power."

With this recent achievement, Sembcorp's gross renewables capacity in India has surpassed 7.6 GW, while its global renewables portfolio totals 20.1 GW, inclusive of acquisitions awaiting completion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

