Pine Forests in Lebanon Under Siege: A Crisis Unfolds
Lebanon's pine forests face a severe crisis due to invasive insects and climate change. Farmers struggle as pine yields plummet, significantly impacting local livelihoods. Efforts to combat the pests have been slow, with a need for a broader forest management strategy led by local farmers and international support.
In southern Lebanon's Bkassine forest, an ecological crisis threatens both the landscape and local livelihoods. Once abundant with pine trees, the forest now faces decimation due to an invasive insect that feeds on the cones, precipitating a dramatic drop in pine nut production.
Farmers who have depended on these forests for generations are witnessing their livelihoods crumble. Local expert Dr. Nabil Nemer explains the profound impact of Leptoglossus occidentalis, a pest believed to have arrived from North America, and exacerbated by the effects of climate change.
Efforts to manage the crisis, including national spraying campaigns, have been ineffective without more integrated support. Experts urge for a comprehensive forest management approach involving local communities to safeguard this vital ecosystem.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Crisis in Pakistan's Agriculture: Farmers Struggle Amid Rising Costs and Climate Change
Bill Gates Foundation's $1.4 Billion Boost for Farming Tech against Climate Change
Expedition to study climate change impact on glaciers begins in Arunachal
Leaders Clash Over Climate Change Misinformation at Brazilian Summit
UN Warns Climate Change Will Slash Crop Yields, Threatening Global Well-Being