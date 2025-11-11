Left Menu

Pine Forests in Lebanon Under Siege: A Crisis Unfolds

Lebanon's pine forests face a severe crisis due to invasive insects and climate change. Farmers struggle as pine yields plummet, significantly impacting local livelihoods. Efforts to combat the pests have been slow, with a need for a broader forest management strategy led by local farmers and international support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-11-2025 13:34 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 13:34 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In southern Lebanon's Bkassine forest, an ecological crisis threatens both the landscape and local livelihoods. Once abundant with pine trees, the forest now faces decimation due to an invasive insect that feeds on the cones, precipitating a dramatic drop in pine nut production.

Farmers who have depended on these forests for generations are witnessing their livelihoods crumble. Local expert Dr. Nabil Nemer explains the profound impact of Leptoglossus occidentalis, a pest believed to have arrived from North America, and exacerbated by the effects of climate change.

Efforts to manage the crisis, including national spraying campaigns, have been ineffective without more integrated support. Experts urge for a comprehensive forest management approach involving local communities to safeguard this vital ecosystem.

(With inputs from agencies.)

