Unseasonal Rains Devastate Chinese Cropland

In an unseasonably wet October, flooding and geological disasters caused widespread agricultural damage across China, particularly impacting the north and west. A staggering 364,400 hectares of crops were affected, as rainfall exceeded the historical average by 52%, disrupting the crucial harvest period.

According to China's emergency management ministry, nearly 80% of the agricultural damage was attributed to the relentless wet weather, highlighting the vulnerability of farmlands to such natural calamities. The ministry's monthly report underscored the severity of the situation faced by farmers across the region.

October's natural disasters inflicted a direct economic loss of 24.9 billion yuan, claiming nine lives, and affecting over seven million residents nationwide. The findings emphasize the need for enhanced disaster preparedness and risk mitigation strategies as climate variations continue to pose significant challenges.

