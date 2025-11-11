Coordinated Raids in Lucknow Amid Terror Investigation
In a significant operation, law enforcement in Lucknow conducted joint raids, detaining individuals and seizing digital evidence. The operation aims to crack down on a suspected terror network. The raids are connected to a blast in Delhi, intensifying security and cautioning against regional threats.
- Country:
- India
In a significant crackdown, the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad, in coordination with the Jammu and Kashmir Police and Lucknow Police, launched a series of joint raids across the city of Lucknow on Monday night. These operations are part of an ongoing investigation into suspected terror activities and potentially expansive inter-state networks.
Searches were conducted in multiple locales, including Khurram Nagar, Indira Nagar, and Mahanagar, from Monday evening late into Tuesday morning, under stringent security measures. Several individuals were taken into custody for questioning, while digital devices and significant documents have been confiscated from various sites, as per official sources.
Police insiders revealed these coordinated efforts arose from specific intelligence inputs, highlighting suspicious communications traced back to Lucknow, potentially linking certain local individuals with operations under scrutiny in Kashmir and northern India. Joint efforts by the Uttar Pradesh ATS and Jammu and Kashmir Police's Counter-Intelligence Wing have led to this swift action, even as further investigation is underway.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tripura Pioneers in Cyber Security with New Policy Unveiling
Tej Pratap Yadav Confident in Mahua Victory Amid Security Concerns in Delhi
Red Fort Blast Sparks Global Condemnation and Heightened Security
Bihar on High Alert as Final Election Phase Unfolds Amid Tight Security
Home Minister Amit Shah calls another security review meeting at 3 pm in wake of Delhi blast: Sources.