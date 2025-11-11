Building Resilience: UNITED SIKHS Leads Recovery Efforts in Flood-Stricken Panjab

In the aftermath of the devastating floods in Panjab, INDIA, a comprehensive assessment has highlighted a range of urgent needs across 11 flood-stricken villages. Documented by UNITED SIKHS, the findings indicate critical interventions required for agricultural recovery, infrastructure restoration, and child education.

Thousands of livelihoods are at risk as agricultural losses threaten food security. Immediate support to revive farming activities is crucial, with 368 families reporting losses, requiring 31,317 seed units across 1,948 acres. Additionally, damaged shelters and sanitation facilities leave many exposed, emphasizing the need for robust rebuilding efforts.

Education and psychological support for children are pressing priorities amid the turmoil, as economic hardship forces school dropouts and child labor. UNITED SIKHS, with remarkable grassroots coordination and international support, uplifts these vulnerable communities—emphasizing resilience and dignity in rebuilding lives.

