Building Resilience: UNITED SIKHS Leads Recovery Efforts in Flood-Stricken Panjab

Over two months post-devastating floods in Panjab, a detailed assessment by UNITED SIKHS reveals urgent needs in 11 affected villages, including agricultural recovery, infrastructure, and education support. Immediate intervention is critical for restoring livelihoods and ensuring community resilience. UNITED SIKHS continues leading humanitarian efforts with community and donor support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panjab | Updated: 11-11-2025 15:29 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 15:29 IST
In the aftermath of the devastating floods in Panjab, INDIA, a comprehensive assessment has highlighted a range of urgent needs across 11 flood-stricken villages. Documented by UNITED SIKHS, the findings indicate critical interventions required for agricultural recovery, infrastructure restoration, and child education.

Thousands of livelihoods are at risk as agricultural losses threaten food security. Immediate support to revive farming activities is crucial, with 368 families reporting losses, requiring 31,317 seed units across 1,948 acres. Additionally, damaged shelters and sanitation facilities leave many exposed, emphasizing the need for robust rebuilding efforts.

Education and psychological support for children are pressing priorities amid the turmoil, as economic hardship forces school dropouts and child labor. UNITED SIKHS, with remarkable grassroots coordination and international support, uplifts these vulnerable communities—emphasizing resilience and dignity in rebuilding lives.

Healthy Aging Fuels Growth: How Better Health in Later Life Boosts Work and Prosperity

IMF Study Says South Africa’s 3% Inflation Goal May Bring Big Gains After Small Costs

From Farms to Frontiers: How Market Distortions Fuel Guatemala’s Migration Wave

Transforming Data Systems: How SDMX Drives Modern, Open, and Interoperable Governance

