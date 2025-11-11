Gurugram on High Alert After Deadly Red Fort Blast
Authorities are on high alert in Gurugram following a car explosion near Red Fort in Delhi that resulted in eight deaths. Home Minister Amit Shah held a high-level meeting to coordinate an investigation, now led by the NIA, amid security concerns and possible terror links.
Following a deadly car explosion near the Red Fort in Delhi that left eight dead, Gurugram authorities have heightened security measures. An immediate response saw a high alert issued, with district-level officers tasked to bolster security strategies and review protocols continuously.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah took swift action, leading a high-level security meeting to assess the growing threat and streamline investigative efforts. The meeting, held at Kartavya Bhawan, convened top officials across law enforcement, including the Home Secretary and the heads of the Intelligence Bureau and NIA.
The investigation, now spearheaded by the NIA, is meticulously examining potential terror connections alongside collecting forensic evidence, with inter-agency cooperation underscoring the effort. Simultaneously, links to explosive materials recently seized in Faridabad are under scrutiny, as authorities strive to piece together the motives and mechanisms behind the blast.
