Left Menu

Chhattisgarh Invests in Future: ₹33,321 Crore Boost for Industrial Growth

At the Ahmedabad Investor Connect, Chhattisgarh received ₹33,321 crore in investment proposals, promising nearly 15,000 new jobs. Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai emphasized the state’s potential in various sectors, further bolstered by recent reforms. Investments span green energy, pharmaceuticals, and technology, marking a transformative phase for the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-11-2025 17:23 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 17:23 IST
Chhattisgarh Invests in Future: ₹33,321 Crore Boost for Industrial Growth
Investor Connect program held in Ahmedabad (Photo/ Chhattisgarh CMO). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Investor Connect event in Ahmedabad has ushered in a new era of growth for Chhattisgarh, securing investment commitments worth ₹33,321 crore. The state's Chief Minister, Vishnu Deo Sai, presented proposals from leading companies spanning sectors such as thermal power, green steel manufacturing, and pharmaceuticals, promising to generate over 14,900 jobs.

Since the introduction of Chhattisgarh's new Industrial Policy, a staggering ₹7.83 lakh crore has been attracted in cumulative investment proposals. At the Ahmedabad gathering, Chief Minister Sai took part in constructive dialogues with preeminent industrialists, exploring burgeoning opportunities in Chhattisgarh.

Highlighting the synergies between Gujarat and Chhattisgarh, Sai praised Gujarat as a land of enterprise while showcasing Chhattisgarh's unique strengths in resources and skilled manpower. He pointed to over 350 progressive reforms implemented over 22 months, enhancing the investor climate through prompt approvals and special incentives. Chhattisgarh's push in sectors like energy and IT also forecasts a bright future for the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Smart Agriculture: A Key to Viksit Bharat

Smart Agriculture: A Key to Viksit Bharat

 India
2
Chaos at Midnight: Bus Crash Near University Junction

Chaos at Midnight: Bus Crash Near University Junction

 India
3
India's Cotton Conundrum: Record Imports Amid Local Shortages

India's Cotton Conundrum: Record Imports Amid Local Shortages

 Global
4
India Embraces AI: Transforming Business Amidst Challenges

India Embraces AI: Transforming Business Amidst Challenges

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Copyright breakpoint: AI works without human input belong to everyone

Hybrid AI system transforms how buildings are evaluated for energy efficiency

Generative AI fuels job insecurity arts, researchers push for labour protections

New tool bridges gap between AI regulation and human accountability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025