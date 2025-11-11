Chhattisgarh Invests in Future: ₹33,321 Crore Boost for Industrial Growth

The Investor Connect event in Ahmedabad has ushered in a new era of growth for Chhattisgarh, securing investment commitments worth ₹33,321 crore. The state's Chief Minister, Vishnu Deo Sai, presented proposals from leading companies spanning sectors such as thermal power, green steel manufacturing, and pharmaceuticals, promising to generate over 14,900 jobs.

Since the introduction of Chhattisgarh's new Industrial Policy, a staggering ₹7.83 lakh crore has been attracted in cumulative investment proposals. At the Ahmedabad gathering, Chief Minister Sai took part in constructive dialogues with preeminent industrialists, exploring burgeoning opportunities in Chhattisgarh.

Highlighting the synergies between Gujarat and Chhattisgarh, Sai praised Gujarat as a land of enterprise while showcasing Chhattisgarh's unique strengths in resources and skilled manpower. He pointed to over 350 progressive reforms implemented over 22 months, enhancing the investor climate through prompt approvals and special incentives. Chhattisgarh's push in sectors like energy and IT also forecasts a bright future for the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)