Strengthening Bonds: India and Bhutan's Collaborative Ventures
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bhutanese King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck engaged in comprehensive talks, focusing on enhancing bilateral cooperation in energy, technology, and connectivity. They inaugurated the Punatsangchhu-II hydroelectric project, symbolizing a strengthened partnership. Additionally, India announced plans for new cross-border railway links with Bhutan.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bhutanese King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck engaged in extensive discussions on Tuesday, exploring ways to enhance cooperation across multiple sectors, including energy, connectivity, and technology. These talks signify a stronger bilateral partnership and shared strategic interests.
The Indian and Bhutanese leaders jointly launched the 1020 Punatsangchhu-II hydroelectric project, highlighting a milestone in Indo-Bhutan relations. Built collaboratively by the two nations, the project symbolizes mutual commitment to sustainable development and energy cooperation.
In a broader development, India unveiled plans for new railway links connecting Bhutan with Indian cities, aiming to bolster connectivity. This initiative underscores the deepening of ties and the collaborative spirit between the neighboring countries.
(With inputs from agencies.)
