Left Menu

India's Cotton Conundrum: Record Imports Amid Local Shortages

India’s cotton imports are set to rise by 9.8% in the 2025/26 season due to duty exemptions and reduced local output. This increased import, mainly from the U.S., Brazil, and Africa, could drive global prices. The textile sector faces challenges from decreased demand and U.S. tariffs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-11-2025 17:41 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 17:41 IST
India's Cotton Conundrum: Record Imports Amid Local Shortages
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

India is poised to see a significant jump in cotton imports, up 9.8% for the 2025/26 season, due to favorable government policies and a sharp decline in domestic production, according to industry leaders. The Cotton Association of India has projected imports could reach as high as 4.5 million bales.

The record import level is attributed to New Delhi's decision to temporarily lift an 11% duty on cotton, combined with local crop damage from adverse weather conditions primarily affecting Maharashtra, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana. These regions are pivotal, contributing over 70% of the country's output.

While India solidifies itself as a key cotton importer, this scenario has impacted its textile industry. The slowdown in U.S. demand—following heightened tariffs—has forced several manufacturers in southern India to curtail operations, a move that could affect millions employed in the sector.

TRENDING

1
Amit Shah told Forensic Science Lab to match, probe sample collected from spot, come up with details of Delhi blast at earliest: Sources.

Amit Shah told Forensic Science Lab to match, probe sample collected from sp...

 India
2
Indian Army Showcases Tactical Operations in Arunachal Pradesh Exercise

Indian Army Showcases Tactical Operations in Arunachal Pradesh Exercise

 India
3
Voices of the Displaced: A Cry for Justice in Manipur

Voices of the Displaced: A Cry for Justice in Manipur

 India
4
Security Under Scrutiny: Red Fort Blast Raises Alarm in Delhi

Security Under Scrutiny: Red Fort Blast Raises Alarm in Delhi

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From fintech to clean energy: How G7 nations are powering next wave of sustainable AI

Hidden racism in AI: ChatGPT’s responses reflect deep cultural hierarchies

Creative workers face job loss and exploitation as AI outpaces industrial reforms

Copyright breakpoint: AI works without human input belong to everyone

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025