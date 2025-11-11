Left Menu

IFC's Strategic USD 60 Million Investment Boosts Everstone Capital Fund

The International Finance Corporation is investing USD 60 million in Everstone Capital's new equity fund, focusing on mid-market companies in healthcare, technology, and more across India and Southeast Asia. This partnership aims to foster economic resilience and innovation, enhancing job creation and sustainable growth.

  • Country:
  • India

The International Finance Corporation (IFC) has declared a strategic investment of USD 60 million into Everstone Capital's latest private equity fund as of Tuesday.

This investment builds on a prior USD 100 million committed to Everstone's funds, targeting mid-market firms in sectors such as healthcare, technology, and financial services within India and Southeast Asia.

According to Farid Fezoua, IFC's global director for disruptive technologies, this collaboration not only seeks significant returns but also strives to promote innovation, job creation, and energy transition in emerging markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

