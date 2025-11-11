Left Menu

Six Maoists Killed in Chhattisgarh Encounter with Security Forces

In Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, six Maoists were killed during a prolonged encounter with security forces. The clash occurred in a dense forest near Kandulnar village amidst ongoing anti-Naxal operations. Authorities are verifying the identities of the deceased and intensifying search efforts to dismantle remaining insurgent elements.

Representative Image (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, security forces engaged in fierce encounters resulting in the death of six Maoist insurgents. The clashes occurred on Tuesday in dense forest terrain approximately six kilometers west of Kandulnar village, within the jurisdiction of Modakpal Police Station.

Officials reported that the ongoing operation led to the recovery of six Maoist bodies from the encounter site. Efforts are underway to verify the identities of the deceased as part of the intensified anti-Naxal campaign. Additional search and combing operations continue in the region to ensure complete sanitization and track down any remaining insurgent threats.

The Bijapur police stated that multiple contingents of security forces are actively involved in the ongoing anti-Naxal operations. Alongside the deceased, weapons were also recovered. Further information is awaited as the operation progresses. (ANI)

