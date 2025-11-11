Left Menu

Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar Promotes Peace and Rehabilitation in Kashmir

Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar's visit to Kashmir emphasizes peace, drug rehabilitation, and communal harmony. Addressing thousands of students, he highlights meditation's role in overcoming addiction and fostering unity. The visit includes discussions with educational leaders and plans to extend support to inmates for personal transformation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-11-2025 20:09 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 20:09 IST
Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar at an event (Photo/@Gurudev). Image Credit: ANI
After a seven-year hiatus, spiritual leader Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar landed in Kashmir Valley, bearing a message of peace and communal harmony. His arrival was met with anticipation by thousands, including Jammu and Kashmir Additional Chief Secretary Shantmanu, who warmly welcomed him to the region.

As drug abuse poses a growing threat to Kashmir's youth, hope burgeoned at a gathering of over 20,000 students from various educational institutions at Bakshi Stadium. This EduYouth Meet, orchestrated by the Jammu and Kashmir Department of Higher Education, saw attendees pledge to achieve a Drug-Free Kashmir. Gurudev articulated his vision of a society free from violence and disease, urging students to harness the power of breath and meditation.

Further connecting ancient wisdom with modern science, Gurudev described meditation as Kashmir's gift to the world, transcending religious boundaries. He engaged with academic leaders and prominent citizens, discussing youth development and social initiatives. His visit also included a meeting with the Lieutenant Governor and plans to extend 'The Art of Living' programs to prison inmates, promoting emotional stability and societal reintegration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

