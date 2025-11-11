Andhra Pradesh Accelerates Solar Rooftop Rollout with NABARD-ADB Support
Andhra Pradesh's Chief Secretary, K Vijayanand, urged timely execution of the NABARD-ADB backed solar rooftop program. The initiative aims to promote clean energy across various sectors. The government is focusing on solarizing the Kuppam constituency, ensuring affordable power and boosting renewable energy adoption.
Andhra Pradesh is embarking on a major solar energy initiative, with Chief Secretary K Vijayanand directing distribution companies to ensure effective implementation of the NABARD-ADB backed solar rooftop investment programme.
The state government, committed to sustainable energy, views rooftop solar power as vital for achieving clean, reliable, and affordable energy. The initiative underlines Andhra Pradesh's green energy ambitions, focusing on sectors like residential and institutional buildings.
Special emphasis is placed on making the Kuppam constituency a 100% solar-powered area, incorporating extensive solar installations and battery storage solutions. This approach is part of a larger goal to make the state a leader in decentralized solar energy implementation.
