Left Menu

Tripura CM Saha Accuses Former Communist Government of Job Farce

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha criticized the previous communist government for its alleged job provision shortcomings. At the Kakraban Government Degree College inauguration, he praised the current administration for prioritizing transparency in job allocations and the education sector's development. Saha emphasized quality education and condemned past extremist influences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-11-2025 22:47 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 22:47 IST
Tripura CM Saha Accuses Former Communist Government of Job Farce
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha (Photo/CMO Tripura). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tripura's Chief Minister Manik Saha took a firm stand against the former communist government on Tuesday, alleging inconsistencies and deceit in employment practices under their regime. During the inauguration of the Kakraban Government Degree College, Saha highlighted transparency as the cornerstone of the current administration, especially in job allocations and the education sector.

At the event, Saha described past conditions under communist rule as chaotic, asserting that extremist ideologies thrived in educational institutions, creating environments marred by violence and insecurity. He credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for their efforts in eradicating Maoist influences from the state.

Saha pledged that under his leadership, the government is committed to fostering a progressive Tripura with an emphasis on quality education and societal contributions from students. He commended the allocation of 20,000 jobs without bias, unlike the previous regime's alleged preference for party affiliation over merit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar's Silver Triumph at ISSF World Championships

Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar's Silver Triumph at ISSF World Championships

 India
2
Ajit Pawar Champions Development-Focused Politics Amid Allegations

Ajit Pawar Champions Development-Focused Politics Amid Allegations

 India
3
Red Fort Blast: A Concerted Conspiracy or Accidental Explosion?

Red Fort Blast: A Concerted Conspiracy or Accidental Explosion?

 India
4
Massive Voter Enumeration Campaign Underway in West Bengal

Massive Voter Enumeration Campaign Underway in West Bengal

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From fintech to clean energy: How G7 nations are powering next wave of sustainable AI

Hidden racism in AI: ChatGPT’s responses reflect deep cultural hierarchies

Creative workers face job loss and exploitation as AI outpaces industrial reforms

Copyright breakpoint: AI works without human input belong to everyone

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025