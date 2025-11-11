Tripura CM Saha Accuses Former Communist Government of Job Farce

Tripura's Chief Minister Manik Saha took a firm stand against the former communist government on Tuesday, alleging inconsistencies and deceit in employment practices under their regime. During the inauguration of the Kakraban Government Degree College, Saha highlighted transparency as the cornerstone of the current administration, especially in job allocations and the education sector.

At the event, Saha described past conditions under communist rule as chaotic, asserting that extremist ideologies thrived in educational institutions, creating environments marred by violence and insecurity. He credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for their efforts in eradicating Maoist influences from the state.

Saha pledged that under his leadership, the government is committed to fostering a progressive Tripura with an emphasis on quality education and societal contributions from students. He commended the allocation of 20,000 jobs without bias, unlike the previous regime's alleged preference for party affiliation over merit.

