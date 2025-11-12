Britain Bans Services for Russian LNG to Support Ukraine

In a strategic move to undermine Russian economic capabilities, Britain is set to ban its companies from providing key services—such as shipping and insurance—for Russian liquefied natural gas exports. This initiative comes as part of a broader effort to assist Ukraine in its ongoing conflict with Russia by targeting Kremlin revenue streams.

The announcement follows the European Union's recent sanctions that prohibit Russian LNG imports starting January 1, 2027. Collaborating closely with its European partners, Britain's Foreign Office revealed that these sanctions would be phased in over 2026, ensuring a united front against Russian oil giants Lukoil and Rosneft.

In addition to these sanctions, Britain is contributing 13 million pounds ($17.5 million) to aid Ukraine's energy sector, focusing on repairing infrastructure and providing essential support to those most affected by power and heating shortages. This financial assistance underscores the UK's continued commitment to supporting Ukraine's resilience. ($1 = 0.7451 pounds)