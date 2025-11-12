Left Menu

Tragic Accident: Family Killed in Collision with Police Vehicle in Tamil Nadu

Three family members, including a toddler, were killed in a collision with a police vehicle in Sivaganga district, Tamil Nadu. The accident occurred near Sakkudi, claiming the lives of Prasad, Sathya, and their child. A relative, Sonai Eswari, suffered serious injuries and is hospitalized.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-11-2025 10:38 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 10:38 IST
Visuals from the spot (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic road accident in Tamil Nadu's Sivaganga district, three family members, including a two-year-old child, lost their lives after their two-wheeler collided with a speeding police vehicle. The collision reportedly occurred on Tuesday near Sakkudi, when a police vehicle from the Ramanathapuram district force struck the family head-on.

The victims have been identified as Prasad, aged 25, his wife Sathya, 20, and their young son Ashwin. They were en route to their native village after picking up a relative, Sonai Eswari, from Ananjiyur. According to Sivaganga Superintendent of Police Siva Prasad, the impact was catastrophic, resulting in Prasad's immediate death, while Sathya and Ashwin succumbed to their injuries en route to the hospital.

Sonai Eswari, who sustained severe injuries in the accident, is currently receiving treatment at the Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai. In a separate incident in Trichy, a 25-year-old real estate businessman named Thamaraichelvan was killed by a gang inside the police quarters. This second incident unfolded amidst heightened security due to Chief Minister M.K. Stalin's visit to the city.

(With inputs from agencies.)

