Urgent Call to Dismantle Terror Support Networks After Delhi Blast

In the wake of the recent Delhi explosion, Retired Lieutenant General Syed Ata Hasnain has stressed the pressing need to dismantle the covert networks that facilitate terrorism in India. Speaking to ANI, the Lieutenant General highlighted that while numerous terror figures had been apprehended, overground operatives often remain unnoticed, operating under the guise of normalcy.

Expressing deep condolences for the lives lost, Lieutenant General Hasnain remarked, 'There exists an ecosystem of overground workers, including doctors and intellectuals currently under investigation. These individuals live normal lives yet secretly support terrorist agendas.' He noted that the National Investigation Agency had significantly weakened this system by 2018 but stressed that more action is required to neutralize remaining threats.

With investigations ongoing, General Hasnain refrained from jumping to conclusions about the Delhi blast, drawing parallels with past terror attacks such as Mumbai 1993, Akshardham 2002, and the 2011 Delhi High Court explosion. He also observed a decline in terrorist activities in Jammu and Kashmir, attributing it to efforts curbing global terror influence in the region, though he cautioned that adversaries threaten India's progress.

The Lieutenant General praised the work of security agencies and inspired confidence in their capabilities, stating, 'Our country is in safe hands, and the intelligent collaboration among various ministries and organizations signals robust management of these threats.' He highlighted the arrests made, revealing connections between the Delhi blast and inter-state Jaish-e-Mohammed terror networks, with security forces actively dismantling these threats.

Amid intensive investigations, with multiple arrests from key regions, national agencies have intensified efforts to uncover the roots of the Delhi explosion. Forensic teams, directed by Home Minister Amit Shah, are meticulously examining evidence, ensuring a thorough investigation, as security agencies continue to coordinate in the fight against terrorism.