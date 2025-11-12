Indore Cracks Down on Accommodation Details Post-Delhi Blast

In response to the devastating car blast in Delhi that took eight lives, the Indore Police Commissioner has ordered stringent inspections of all accommodations in the city. These measures are aimed at increasing security and ensuring proper records of people staying in hotels and hostels.

Additional DCP, Crime Branch, Rajesh, revealed that multiple establishments had failed to comply by not providing necessary details about their guests or tenants. As a result, FIRs have been filed in 13 locations across eight police stations due to this negligence.

The urgency of these measures follows the explosion incident in Delhi, which prompted the Ministry of Home Affairs to delegate the investigation to the National Investigation Agency. This move underscores the seriousness of the potential terrorist threat ascribed to a Jaish-e-Mohammad module.

(With inputs from agencies.)