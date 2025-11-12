India's Vanadium Redox Flow Battery Boom: A Game Changer in Renewable Integration

India's vanadium redox flow battery market, currently valued at USD 70 million, is poised to grow at an annual rate of 12%, according to a new report by Customized Energy Solutions (CES). This expansion is fueled by the increasing demand for long-duration energy storage to integrate renewables into the grid.

The report projects the global vanadium redox flow battery (VRFB) market to escalate from USD 1 billion in 2024 to USD 3 billion by 2030, as long-duration energy storage becomes crucial for renewable integration. VRFBs are gaining attention for their safety, durability, and recyclability, particularly for 6-10+ hour storage applications.

India is working to reduce its reliance on imported vanadium, with local efforts underway to tap domestic resources identified in Arunachal Pradesh, Odisha, and Karnataka. These initiatives, backed by the National Energy Storage Mission, aim to support the country's energy transition and enhance the long-duration storage ecosystem.

