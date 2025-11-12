Left Menu

Groww's Stellar Stock Market Debut: A 31% Surge Marks Milestone IPO

Billionbrains Garage Ventures, the parent company of Groww, saw its shares debut with a 31% premium over the issue price. The IPO was oversubscribed by 17.60 times, raising over Rs 2,984 crore from anchor investors. Groww plans to utilize the funds for technology and business expansion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-11-2025 18:04 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 18:04 IST
Groww's Stellar Stock Market Debut: A 31% Surge Marks Milestone IPO
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Billionbrains Garage Ventures, the parent company of leading stock broking firm Groww, delivered an impressive IPO performance on Wednesday. The company's shares closed with a 31% premium against the issue price of Rs 100, marking a significant market debut.

On the BSE, the stock commenced trading at Rs 114, up 14% from the issue price, and reached Rs 130.94 by the end of the day, representing a 30.94% increase. On the NSE, shares debuted at Rs 112, a 12% premium, and concluded at Rs 128.85, 28.85% higher.

The IPO received 17.60 times subscription, amassing over Rs 2,984 crore from anchor investors. The funds are earmarked for technology development and business growth, supported by notable investors including Peak XV, Tiger Capital, and Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shriram Properties Shows Strong Revenue Growth Amid Strategic Focus

Shriram Properties Shows Strong Revenue Growth Amid Strategic Focus

 India
2
The Battle for Pokrovsk: Russia's Strategic Push in Eastern Ukraine

The Battle for Pokrovsk: Russia's Strategic Push in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
3
Police Probe Deepens in Red Fort Blast Case: The Mystery of the Red Ford EcoSport

Police Probe Deepens in Red Fort Blast Case: The Mystery of the Red Ford Eco...

 India
4
Celebrating Service: Sat Paul Mittal National Awards 2025

Celebrating Service: Sat Paul Mittal National Awards 2025

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025