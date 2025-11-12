Groww's Stellar Stock Market Debut: A 31% Surge Marks Milestone IPO

Billionbrains Garage Ventures, the parent company of leading stock broking firm Groww, delivered an impressive IPO performance on Wednesday. The company's shares closed with a 31% premium against the issue price of Rs 100, marking a significant market debut.

On the BSE, the stock commenced trading at Rs 114, up 14% from the issue price, and reached Rs 130.94 by the end of the day, representing a 30.94% increase. On the NSE, shares debuted at Rs 112, a 12% premium, and concluded at Rs 128.85, 28.85% higher.

The IPO received 17.60 times subscription, amassing over Rs 2,984 crore from anchor investors. The funds are earmarked for technology development and business growth, supported by notable investors including Peak XV, Tiger Capital, and Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella.

(With inputs from agencies.)