NTPC Ventures into Coal Gasification: A Step Towards Clean Energy Transition
NTPC plans to enter the coal gasification sector to produce clean fuel. By 2026, it aims to generate 5-10 million tonnes of gas from its captive coal mines, with a production cost of USD 10-12 MMBtu. The initiative supports India’s National Coal Gasification Mission for cleaner energy usage.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-11-2025 18:05 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 18:05 IST
India's leading power company, NTPC, is set to venture into coal gasification, aiming to transform coal into cleaner fuel options such as synthetic gas and fertilizer feedstocks.
Insiders revealed that NTPC's coal gasification initiative will commence this fiscal year to boost profitability and expand clean energy resources.
NTPC plans to produce 5-10 million tonnes of gas by fiscal year 2026 and is preparing to invite tenders for technical consultants. This move aligns with India's National Coal Gasification Mission, targeting 100 MT of coal gasification by 2030.
