Left Menu

NTPC Ventures into Coal Gasification: A Step Towards Clean Energy Transition

NTPC plans to enter the coal gasification sector to produce clean fuel. By 2026, it aims to generate 5-10 million tonnes of gas from its captive coal mines, with a production cost of USD 10-12 MMBtu. The initiative supports India’s National Coal Gasification Mission for cleaner energy usage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-11-2025 18:05 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 18:05 IST
NTPC Ventures into Coal Gasification: A Step Towards Clean Energy Transition
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India's leading power company, NTPC, is set to venture into coal gasification, aiming to transform coal into cleaner fuel options such as synthetic gas and fertilizer feedstocks.

Insiders revealed that NTPC's coal gasification initiative will commence this fiscal year to boost profitability and expand clean energy resources.

NTPC plans to produce 5-10 million tonnes of gas by fiscal year 2026 and is preparing to invite tenders for technical consultants. This move aligns with India's National Coal Gasification Mission, targeting 100 MT of coal gasification by 2030.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shriram Properties Shows Strong Revenue Growth Amid Strategic Focus

Shriram Properties Shows Strong Revenue Growth Amid Strategic Focus

 India
2
The Battle for Pokrovsk: Russia's Strategic Push in Eastern Ukraine

The Battle for Pokrovsk: Russia's Strategic Push in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
3
Police Probe Deepens in Red Fort Blast Case: The Mystery of the Red Ford EcoSport

Police Probe Deepens in Red Fort Blast Case: The Mystery of the Red Ford Eco...

 India
4
Celebrating Service: Sat Paul Mittal National Awards 2025

Celebrating Service: Sat Paul Mittal National Awards 2025

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025