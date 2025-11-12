Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh CM Champions NGO Collaboration at Birsa Munda Anniversary Meet

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and NGOs gathered in Bhopal for the 'All India NGO Meet', commemorating Birsa Munda's 150th birth anniversary. The CM highlighted the state's commitment to tribal welfare through collaborations with NGOs and extended support for cultural preservation and empowerment initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-11-2025 18:44 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 18:44 IST
MP CM Mohan Yadav (Photo/X @DrMohanYadav51). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav took part in the 'All India NGO Meet' in Bhopal on Wednesday to celebrate the 150th birth anniversary of Birsa Munda and the 'Tribal Pride Year'. Addressing the gathering, CM Yadav expressed pride as both the state and central governments are committed to marking the occasion effectively. He praised the various NGOs working for tribal welfare and acknowledged their discussions as beneficial assets.

The Chief Minister reiterated the state government's dedication to tribal well-being, noting past initiatives such as a cabinet meeting in Jabalpur for Rani Durgavati's 300th birth anniversary and establishing a university named after tribal leader Tantya Mama. He emphasized the invaluable role of NGOs in government tasks, likening them to the vital 'soul' in robotic systems. Yadav noted the importance of grassroots involvement for genuine understanding and fulfillment, contrasting it with governmental perspectives.

In a social media post, CM Yadav further pledged unequivocal state support for NGOs devoted to enhancing tribal society and preserving cultural heritage. Emphasizing government backing, he celebrated the NGOs' efforts in empowering the tribal community, stating this commitment at the commemorative event in Bhopal. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

