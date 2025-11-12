Left Menu

Revolutionizing Startup Funding: JanSamarth's New Platform Empowers Entrepreneurs

The Finance Ministry has launched a new feature on the JanSamarth portal to facilitate startup loans through public sector banks. This digital platform allows entrepreneurs to compare offers and apply for credit seamlessly, supporting the government's vision of empowering startups towards Viksit Bharat 2047.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-11-2025 19:09 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 19:09 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Finance Ministry has introduced a groundbreaking feature on the JanSamarth portal, offering startups a streamlined digital platform to secure credit across public sector banks. This initiative, unveiled during a performance review of these banks, aims to bolster the startup ecosystem with easy access to funding.

Developed by the Indian Banks' Association in alliance with PSB Alliance, the Startup Common Application platform enables entrepreneurs to apply for loans, compare offerings, and track applications effortlessly. With a Model Loan Scheme facilitating loans up to Rs 20 crore under the Credit Guarantee Scheme for Startups, the platform is set to advance transparency and processing speed.

This digital initiative, spearheaded by Financial Services Secretary M Nagaraju, highlights the government's commitment to fostering a tech-driven startup ecosystem. With significant profit growth reported by public sector banks, the launch marks a significant step towards achieving the Viksit Bharat 2047 vision.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Iran's Nuclear Mystery: UN Demands Transparency

Iran's Nuclear Mystery: UN Demands Transparency

 Global
2
State-Owned Banks: Driving Financial Transformation

State-Owned Banks: Driving Financial Transformation

 India
3
Kashmir Crackdown: Unveiling the Terror Network

Kashmir Crackdown: Unveiling the Terror Network

 India
4
Rallis India's NuCode: Pioneering Eco-Friendly Agriculture

Rallis India's NuCode: Pioneering Eco-Friendly Agriculture

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025