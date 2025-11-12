Left Menu

Delhi Unveils Rs 610 Crore Initiative to Combat Dust Pollution

The Delhi government has approved a Rs 610.27 crore project to enhance waste management and combat dust pollution. This initiative involves mechanised sweeping, modernisation of waste collection sites, and battery-operated litter pickers. It aims to improve air quality and sanitation in the capital.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-11-2025 19:14 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 19:14 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi government has launched an ambitious Rs 610.27 crore project aimed at combating dust pollution and enhancing waste management systems across the city.

The plan involves modernising 106 construction and demolition waste collection centers and deploying advanced cleaning machines. It includes mechanical road sweepers and battery-operated litter pickers to ensure cleaner market areas and narrow lanes.

This initiative seeks to address Delhi's deteriorating air quality and will operate under a service outsourcing model over ten years, further reinforced by public awareness campaigns and strict oversight protocols.

(With inputs from agencies.)

