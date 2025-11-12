Delhi Unveils Rs 610 Crore Initiative to Combat Dust Pollution
The Delhi government has approved a Rs 610.27 crore project to enhance waste management and combat dust pollution. This initiative involves mechanised sweeping, modernisation of waste collection sites, and battery-operated litter pickers. It aims to improve air quality and sanitation in the capital.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-11-2025 19:14 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 19:14 IST
- Country:
- India
The Delhi government has launched an ambitious Rs 610.27 crore project aimed at combating dust pollution and enhancing waste management systems across the city.
The plan involves modernising 106 construction and demolition waste collection centers and deploying advanced cleaning machines. It includes mechanical road sweepers and battery-operated litter pickers to ensure cleaner market areas and narrow lanes.
This initiative seeks to address Delhi's deteriorating air quality and will operate under a service outsourcing model over ten years, further reinforced by public awareness campaigns and strict oversight protocols.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
High Stakes in Delhi MCD Bypolls: A Tight Race Among 53 Candidates
Rising Demand for Electricity Sparks Global Energy Shift
Supreme Auto Carrier Pioneers Eco-Friendly Logistics with CNG Trailer Launch
High Stakes: 133 Candidates Vie for 12 MCD Wards
MCD's Double Entry Leap: A New Era of Civic Financial Transparency