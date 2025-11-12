Rallis India's NuCode: Pioneering Eco-Friendly Agriculture

Rallis India, a subsidiary of the Tata Group, has taken a significant step in sustainable agriculture with the introduction of NuCode. This new brand is oriented towards providing innovative biological solutions aimed at enhancing soil and plant health.

NuCode brings to the market a scientifically developed assortment of products including bio-fertilizers that naturally enrich the soil, bio-stimulants designed to promote plant growth and resilience, and bio-pesticides that offer eco-friendly crop protection. These solutions ensure that farming is not only productive but also sustainable.

Rallis India states that NuCode is set to instill greater confidence among farmers in biological methods, reducing their dependence on chemical inputs while promising visible and measurable agricultural benefits.

