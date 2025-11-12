JSW Energy Secures Rs 250 Crore Through NCDs
JSW Energy has successfully raised Rs 250 crore via non-convertible debentures (NCDs) issued on a private placement basis. The issuance involved 25,000 unsecured, listed, rated, taxable, and redeemable NCDs at a face value of Rs 1,00,000 each. The board had earlier approved raising up to Rs 3,000 crore.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-11-2025 20:00 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 20:00 IST
- Country:
- India
JSW Energy announced on Wednesday that it has secured Rs 250 crore through the issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs), facilitated on a private placement basis.
The Finance Committee at their meeting on November 12, 2025, allocated 25,000 unsecured, listed, rated, taxable, and redeemable NCDs with a face value of Rs 1,00,000 each, totaling Rs 250 crore, as per a regulatory disclosure.
Earlier this year, on January 28, 2025, the company's board had sanctioned a plan to raise funds amounting to Rs 3,000 crore, which included the issuance of rated and listed NCDs on a private placement basis.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Ambition Unveiled: Andhra Pradesh Targets $1 Trillion Investments
Toyota Powers Up: $13.9 Billion Battery Plant Sparks U.S. Investment
Finance Ministry Launches Startup Common Application Journey on Jan Samarth Portal
Strengthening Ties: India and Saudi Arabia's Bilateral Investment Treaty Talks
Revamping India's Investment Landscape