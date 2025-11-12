JSW Energy Secures Rs 250 Crore Through NCDs

JSW Energy announced on Wednesday that it has secured Rs 250 crore through the issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs), facilitated on a private placement basis.

The Finance Committee at their meeting on November 12, 2025, allocated 25,000 unsecured, listed, rated, taxable, and redeemable NCDs with a face value of Rs 1,00,000 each, totaling Rs 250 crore, as per a regulatory disclosure.

Earlier this year, on January 28, 2025, the company's board had sanctioned a plan to raise funds amounting to Rs 3,000 crore, which included the issuance of rated and listed NCDs on a private placement basis.

