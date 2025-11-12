Global Audit Leaders Unite for Digital Infrastructure Training in India

In a significant step towards enhancing global digital governance, the Comptroller & Auditor General (CAG) of India launched the 166th International Training Programme on 'Audit of Digital Public Infrastructure.' This program, conducted by iCISA with support from the Ministry of External Affairs, marks a noteworthy initiative under the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) Programme.

K Sanjay Murthy, in his opening address, stressed the criticality of Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) as a cornerstone for modern governance and service delivery. Technologies like digital identity platforms and data exchanges are revolutionizing interactions between governments, businesses, and citizens. The event, graced by prominent figures from Supreme Audit Institutions worldwide, underscores India's leadership in this domain.

The training reflects the outcomes of deliberations held at the 16th ASOSAI Assembly in New Delhi, aiming to boost international collaboration and capacity building in digital public infrastructure audits. With representatives from 26 countries, the initiative highlights successful Indian projects like Aadhaar and UPI, setting benchmarks for effective digital innovation and trust.

Murthy also highlighted the pivotal role of public audits in ensuring cybersecurity and accountability within digital transformations. He advocated for audits to maintain core governance values: transparency, inclusion, and trust. The programme discusses various global digital ID systems and emphasizes India's efforts in international cooperation via the Digital Public Infrastructure Alliance.

The training comprises sessions on global frameworks, including the UN's Universal DPI Safeguards Framework. Participants will engage in a panel discussion on DPI governance and embark on a field visit to Bengaluru to witness India's digital system developments. The CAG urges collaborative efforts to build a trusted, inclusive digital future for all.

