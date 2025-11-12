Left Menu

Gauhati University and OKDISCD Join Forces to Propel Academic Excellence

Gauhati University and the Omeo Kumar Das Institute of Social Change and Development have signed an MoU to enhance research and teaching. The collaboration covers numerous fields and aims to foster regional development and educational excellence through shared resources, joint initiatives, and faculty exchanges.

Gauhati University signs MoU with Omeo Kumar Das Institute (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to bolster academic collaboration, Gauhati University and the Omeo Kumar Das Institute of Social Change and Development (OKDISCD) have formalized a partnership through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). This agreement, signed on Wednesday, commits the institutions to joint research efforts, shared academic resources, and the organization of training programs, seminars, and workshops.

The MoU encompasses disciplines like Economics, Education, History, Political Science, Geography, and more, aiming to enrich both research and teaching methodologies. Present at the signing were senior delegates from both sides, including Vice-Chancellor Prof. Nani Gopal Mahanta and OKDISCD Acting Director Prof. Saswati Choudhury. Prof. Mahanta highlighted the partnership's potential to advance research opportunities for scholars.

Prof. Choudhury echoed this sentiment, expressing enthusiasm for joint academic endeavors that nurture social and regional progress. Plans for faculty exchanges and joint supervision of research scholars were also discussed, marking a significant step toward enhancing higher education and quality research in Assam and the North East.

(With inputs from agencies.)

