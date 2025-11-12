Tripura CM Manik Saha to Unveil Key Infrastructure Projects in Dhalai District

On November 13, Chief Minister of Tripura, Manik Saha, is slated to visit Dhalai District to spearhead a series of monumental infrastructural and development initiatives. These projects are strategically designed to augment connectivity, healthcare, and civic amenities across the region.

Among the significant ventures, CM Saha will lay the foundation stones for Harat Chandra H.S. School and the Durga Chaumuhani RD Block. In addition, eight Health and Wellness Centres across Salema, Durga Chaumuhani, and Ambassa RD Blocks, along with three new sub-centres in Ambassa, are set for virtual inaugurations, as stated by the District Magistrate of Dhalai, Vivek H.B.

The agenda also includes the virtual inauguration of 48 new staff quarters at Ambassa Dhalai District Hospital, marking a pivotal advancement in the district's healthcare infrastructure. Additional projects include a double-storey shelter for the urban homeless and the RTC building by Punjab National Bank. Furthermore, the Chief Minister will inaugurate the Ganganagar-Gandachara Road and an RCC footbridge under the Ambassa Block, alongside various development projects under the Ambassa Municipal Council.

These wide-ranging projects, managed by the Rural Development Department, Urban Development Department, PWD, and Health Department, are poised to substantially enhance the district's infrastructure and public welfare facilities. Officials assert that these initiatives will boost healthcare accessibility, improve road networks, and elevate the living standards of Dhalai's residents, embodying the state government's pledge to balanced and inclusive development throughout Tripura.