U.S. Energy Department Secures Strategic Oil Reserves

The U.S. Energy Department announced that it has awarded contracts to purchase one million barrels of crude oil for the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. These deliveries are scheduled to arrive at the Bryan Mound site in December and January.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-11-2025 02:48 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 02:48 IST
The U.S. Energy Department has announced the awarding of contracts to acquire one million barrels of crude oil for the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. This move is part of a broader strategy to bolster national energy security.

According to the Department's statement, the allotted contracts will cater to deliveries scheduled for December and January. The designated delivery site is the Bryan Mound facility.

This strategic acquisition underscores the U.S. government's commitment to maintaining a robust energy reserve in times of fluctuating global oil markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

