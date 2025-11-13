Currency Volatility Looms as Yen Struggles, Aussie Awaits Economic Data

The Japanese yen is grappling with unprecedented lows against the euro and nearing a nine-month trough against the dollar. Japan's newly appointed Prime Minister, Sanae Takaichi, has advocated for the central bank to maintain a cautious approach on interest rate hikes, adding pressure on the currency.

In contrast, the Australian dollar is holding strong, poised for potential fluctuations as traders eagerly await employment data. This comes amid a prolonged U.S. government shutdown, potentially delaying critical economic reports.

Japanese Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama has issued warnings about the yen's rapid decline, raising the chances of a rate hike by the BoJ if the weakness persists. Meanwhile, Australia's debate on its restrictive cash rate continues amid solid economic performance, as traders keep an eye on both economies' fiscal strategies.