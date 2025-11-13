Britain to Launch First Small Modular Reactor in North Wales

Britain has unveiled plans to construct its first small modular reactor nuclear power station in North Wales, as the nation seeks to bolster its nuclear energy infrastructure. This move comes amidst criticized response from the United States, which had advocated for a large-scale nuclear project at the chosen site.

The British government plans to invest 2.5 billion pounds into SMRs, championed for their cost-effectiveness and quicker build time compared to traditional large-scale nuclear plants. Selection of Wylfa, Anglesey, has been met with backlash from the US ambassador just before the public announcement.

In addition to SMRs, the UK government is also considering a new large-scale nuclear plant and has tasked GB Energy-Nuclear with identifying a site by 2026. Rolls-Royce has been chosen to design the SMRs, which are expected to power 3 million homes and create 3,000 jobs by the 2030s.