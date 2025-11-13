Court to Rehear Case Against Kangana Ranaut Over Alleged Remarks
A petition against BJP MP Kangana Ranaut, alleging derogatory posts about farmers and freedom fighters, will be reheard by a court after an appeal. Filed by Rajiv Gandhi Bar Association President, the case highlights repeated controversies over Ranaut's social media comments, with further hearings anticipated.
The Agra court has agreed to reopen a case against BJP MP Kangana Ranaut, following a petition by Advocate Ramashankar Sharma, President of the Rajiv Gandhi Bar Association. Sharma alleges Ranaut posted derogatory comments regarding farmers and Indian freedom fighters.
The advocate filed the petition on September 11, 2024, accusing Ranaut of seditious remarks. Despite being issued notices, Ranaut and her representatives failed to respond, prompting the court to request a police report on January 9, 2025.
Sharma's plea was dismissed due to procedural delays but has now been accepted for a fresh hearing. The case attracts attention amid ongoing controversies linked to Ranaut's social media posts. Future proceedings are awaited with keen interest.
