NAAC Raises Questions Over Al-Falah University's Outdated Accreditation Claims

The National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) issued a show-cause notice to Al-Falah University, calling out the institution for continuing to list outdated accreditation details on its website. The University's claim of NAAC accreditation for two colleges was deemed misleading as the credentials had expired years ago.

NAAC's notice points out that the Al-Falah School of Engineering and Technology's Cycle-1 accreditation lapsed on March 22, 2018, while the Department of Teacher Education's status expired back in 2016. Neither institution has participated in the Cycle-2 Assessment and Accreditation process, leaving their current status unverified.

Amidst these accreditation concerns, the University faces scrutiny from law enforcement after two practising doctors associated with the institution were implicated in a car explosion near the Red Fort in New Delhi on November 10, which resulted in 12 fatalities. The University has since distanced itself from the accused, claiming no involvement with their actions.