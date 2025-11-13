Left Menu

NAAC Raises Questions Over Al-Falah University's Outdated Accreditation Claims

The National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) has issued a show-cause notice to Al-Falah University for displaying expired NAAC accreditation on its website. The situation worsens as two university-related doctors are linked to a recent blast in New Delhi, prompting NAAC to demand swift action and compliance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-11-2025 13:46 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 13:46 IST
NAAC Raises Questions Over Al-Falah University's Outdated Accreditation Claims
Al-Falah University in Faridabad (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) issued a show-cause notice to Al-Falah University, calling out the institution for continuing to list outdated accreditation details on its website. The University's claim of NAAC accreditation for two colleges was deemed misleading as the credentials had expired years ago.

NAAC's notice points out that the Al-Falah School of Engineering and Technology's Cycle-1 accreditation lapsed on March 22, 2018, while the Department of Teacher Education's status expired back in 2016. Neither institution has participated in the Cycle-2 Assessment and Accreditation process, leaving their current status unverified.

Amidst these accreditation concerns, the University faces scrutiny from law enforcement after two practising doctors associated with the institution were implicated in a car explosion near the Red Fort in New Delhi on November 10, which resulted in 12 fatalities. The University has since distanced itself from the accused, claiming no involvement with their actions.

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court Reviews Air India Crash Case, Pilot Not Blamed

Supreme Court Reviews Air India Crash Case, Pilot Not Blamed

 India
2
India Gears Up for Biotech Revolution: National Conclave to Strengthen Health Research

India Gears Up for Biotech Revolution: National Conclave to Strengthen Healt...

 India
3
India's Compound Archers Shine at Asian Championships

India's Compound Archers Shine at Asian Championships

 Bangladesh
4
Chinese Markets Surge Amid New Energy Gains

Chinese Markets Surge Amid New Energy Gains

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025