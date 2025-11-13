Shimmering Trends: Today's Bullion Rates

Left Menu

On Thursday, the gold and silver markets reflected notable changes. Prices for 1 gram of 22 karat gold stood at 11,900.00, while 18 karat gold was priced at 9,940.00. The value for 1 gram of silver was observed at 183.00, indicating market dynamics influenced by various factors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 13-11-2025 15:57 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 15:57 IST
On Thursday, the bullion market witnessed significant price shifts, capturing the attention of investors and enthusiasts alike. The market's current rates showed 1 gram of 22 karat gold valued at 11,900.00, marking a critical point for those tracking gold prices.

In comparison, 18 karat gold prices were recorded at 9,940.00, aligning with market expectations. Such fluctuating trends remain a focal point for market analysts seeking to understand the underlying economic factors at play.

Meanwhile, silver traded at 183.00 per gram, offering insights into the metal's market trajectory. These rates continue to shape strategic decisions for investors and traders in the precious metals sector.

