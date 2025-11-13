Left Menu

Global Energy Leaders Unite: Powering India's Future

The Global Energy Leaders' Summit, held in Puri from December 5-7, will gather experts from over seven countries. This event aims to discuss energy solutions focusing on sufficiency, balance, and innovation. It features collaboration and knowledge sharing to advance India's energy sector towards a sustainable future.

Updated: 13-11-2025 16:35 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • India

The Global Energy Leaders' Summit, slated for December 5-7 in Puri, will convene experts from over seven countries, including Canada, Brazil, and Singapore. Organized by the Department of Energy, Government of Odisha, the event aims to discuss shared energy solutions and innovations.

The summit's logo was unveiled by Union Minister for New Renewable Energy, Shripad Naik, alongside Odisha's Deputy Chief Minister, K V Singh Deo. An official website, www.gelsodisha2025.com, accompanies the event to provide details.

The summit's theme, 'Powering India: Sufficiency, Balance, Innovation', addresses strategies for sustainable power sufficiency, ecological balance, and the integration of innovative solutions in the energy sector. Eminent international experts and leaders from think-tanks will contribute to advancing Prime Minister Modi's vision of sustainability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

