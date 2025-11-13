Left Menu

Security Forces Neutralize Six Maoists in Chhattisgarh Encounter

In a coordinated operation, security forces in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district neutralized six Maoists, including three women insurgents. The operation led by the District Reserve Guards and other units yielded significant weapon recovery. Authorities aim to establish a naxal-free Chhattisgarh by March 31, 2026.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-11-2025 17:01 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 17:01 IST
Security Forces Neutralize Six Maoists in Chhattisgarh Encounter
Inspector General of Police Bastar P Sundarraj (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Security forces have successfully neutralized six Maoists, including three women, in a series of encounters in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on November 11. Inspector General of Police Bastar, P Sundarraj, confirmed the operation was prompted by the suspicion of Maoist presence in the area.

The District Reserve Guards, Special Task Force, and additional security units conducted the operation against the CP Maoist organization, resulting in multiple encounters. Post-encounters, dead bodies of the Maoists were recovered, and the deceased were identified, including key figures such as Divisional Committee member Kanna.

IG Sundarraj emphasized the recovery of substantial weaponry, including AK-47s and LMGs, showcasing the capability and readiness of the security forces. He expressed optimism in making Chhattisgarh naxal-free by March 31, 2026, noting the significant number of naxals, over 2200, integrating into the mainstream recently.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bihar Assembly Elections: Counting Day Preparations

Bihar Assembly Elections: Counting Day Preparations

 India
2
DWS Group Increases Stake in NAMI Alternatives Business

DWS Group Increases Stake in NAMI Alternatives Business

 India
3
EU Greenhouse Gas Emissions Cut Plan Gets Green Light

EU Greenhouse Gas Emissions Cut Plan Gets Green Light

 Global
4
Suvendu Adhikari Alleges Terror Threat in Call from 'Pakistan'

Suvendu Adhikari Alleges Terror Threat in Call from 'Pakistan'

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025