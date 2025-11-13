Security Forces Neutralize Six Maoists in Chhattisgarh Encounter

Security forces have successfully neutralized six Maoists, including three women, in a series of encounters in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on November 11. Inspector General of Police Bastar, P Sundarraj, confirmed the operation was prompted by the suspicion of Maoist presence in the area.

The District Reserve Guards, Special Task Force, and additional security units conducted the operation against the CP Maoist organization, resulting in multiple encounters. Post-encounters, dead bodies of the Maoists were recovered, and the deceased were identified, including key figures such as Divisional Committee member Kanna.

IG Sundarraj emphasized the recovery of substantial weaponry, including AK-47s and LMGs, showcasing the capability and readiness of the security forces. He expressed optimism in making Chhattisgarh naxal-free by March 31, 2026, noting the significant number of naxals, over 2200, integrating into the mainstream recently.

(With inputs from agencies.)