Madhya Pradesh Fake Marksheets Scandal: Eight Teachers Under Investigation

Eight government teachers in Madhya Pradesh are under investigation for allegedly securing jobs using fake education marksheets. The Special Task Force has registered an FIR against the accused. Additionally, an inquiry is being conducted on 26 other suspects. The teachers are from various districts including Morena and Indore.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-11-2025 17:12 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 17:12 IST
Representative Photo (File Photo / Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Madhya Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) has initiated legal proceedings against eight government teachers accused of securing teaching positions with fraudulent marksheets for the D.Ed and B.Ed degrees. An official announcement on Thursday confirmed the filing of a First Information Report (FIR) against these individuals, indicating a broader investigation could follow, involving 26 more suspect educators.

According to STF Deputy Superintendent of Police Praveen Baghel, the marked fraudulent documents were consistently verified by the Board of Secondary Education, leading to the ongoing investigation. The implicated teachers, who currently hold posts across the regions of Morena, Shivpuri, Gwalior, and Indore, face charges related to the fraudulent use and falsification of documents, filed at the STF police station in Bhopal.

Further inquiries seek to determine the duration of employment for each teacher involved, with initial findings suggesting periods ranging from five to six years. Identified suspects include Gandharv Singh Rawat, Sahab Singh Kushwah, Brijesh Roriya, Mahendra Singh Rawat, Lokendra Singh, Rubi Kushwah, Ravindra Singh Rana, and Arjun Singh Chauhan, as per an STF press release. The investigation is ongoing as authorities continue to unveil the depths of the scandal.

Latest News

